Dragons comeback to beat Tincaps 6-4

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) Morgan Lofstrom and Miguel Hernandez each collected three hits and reached base four times as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 6-4 on Wednesday night. The game was the start to a three-game series between the teams at Fifth Third Field. The win was the second straight for the Dragons.

The Dragons fell behind early, battled back to take the lead, saw Fort Wayne erase a three-run deficit to tie the score before the Dragons broke a 4-4 tie with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The game was tied 4-4 when Dayton’s Jay Schuyler opened the eighth with a base hit to center field. Lofstrom was hit by a pitch to move Schuyler to second, and Cameron Warren’s sacrifice bunt advanced the runners to second and third. Hernandez received an intentional walk to load the bases with one out. Claudio Finol followed with a high chopper toward the shortstop that resulted in an infield hit and brought in Schuyler to give the Dragons a 5-4 lead. Lofstrom scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-4, and Dayton reliever Eddy Demurias pitched a perfect ninth inning for his fourth save of the year.

Dragons starting pitcher Connor Curlis, who entered the game with an August earned run average of 1.04, had another strong start. Curlis went six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts. He left the game after allowing a lead-off single in the top fo the seventh with the Dragons leading 4-1.

The victory was credited to Andy Fisher, who allowed a game-tying RBI double in the seventh before pitching a scoreless eighth inning. Fisher improved his record to 3-2.

The Dragons trailed 1-0 after one inning but took the lead with two runs in the third. Hernandez opened the inning with a double and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Randy Ventura delivered a sacrifice fly later in the inning to give the Dragons a 2-1 lead. They added two more in the sixth on Lofstrom’s run-scoring single and a sacrifice fly by Warren to make it 4-1. Fort Wayne tied the game with three runs in the seventh.

The Dragons finished the night with 10 hits. They enjoyed a streak of 17 consecutive innings with at least one hit that began with the eighth inning on Monday night and ended in the seventh inning on Wednesday. Along with the three-hit nights by Lofstrom and Hernandez, Schuyler had two hits and scored two runs.

Notes: Over the last two games, Hernandez is 5 for 5 with four doubles, a single, a walk, and two sacrifice flies.

Up Next: The Dragons (25-33, 53-75) host Fort Wayne (24-34, 57-69) again on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. in the second game of the three-game series. Eduardo Salazar (6-3, 4.23) will start for the Dragons against Fort Wayne’s Cullen Dana (2-2, 6.26).

The series with Fort Wayne will conclude on Friday night. For Dragons 2019 ticket information, call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE AM. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All Saturday and Sunday home games are televised on Dayton’s CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).