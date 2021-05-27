Dragons come from behind to beat Bandits 7-6

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) – Juan Martinez delivered a game-tying RBI double in the seventh inning and scored the go-ahead run on an error moments later as the Dayton Dragons rallied from a 5-1 deficit to defeat the Quad Cities River Bandits 7-6 on Thursday night. The Dragons have won two of the three games played in the six-game series.

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Quad Cities scored three runs in the third and two more in the fourth to make it 5-1. The Dragons started back in the bottom of the fourth, getting a two-out, run-scoring single from Miguel Hernandez to make it 5-3.

After Quad Cities added another run in the top of the fifth, Hernandez delivered another run-scoring single in the sixth, and Francisco Urbaez drove in a run with a ground out to make it 6-5. Then in the seventh, Jacob Hurtubise started the winning rally by drawing a walk and scoring from first base on Martinez’s double to left to tie the game at 6-6. Martinez advanced to third on a ground out and scored when Quin Cotton’s bouncer toward the middle glanced off the glove of the shortstop to give Dayton a 7-6 lead.

Dragons reliever Braxton Roxby entered the game in the top of the eighth with two men on base and one out before getting a strikeout and a groundout to end the threat. In the ninth, Roxby hit two batters with breaking balls and was replaced with two outs by Sam Hellinger. With one pitch, Hellinger retired the league’s home run leader, Vinnie Pasquantino, on a grounder to second base to end the game.

Jacques Pucheu (2-0) earned the win, going three and one-third innings while allowing one run on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Dragons starter Miguel Medrano went four innings in his first appearance of the year, allowing five runs (four earned) while striking out eight.

The Dragons stole four more bases including two by Cotton. The Dragons ranked seventh in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in stolen bases when the day began.

Jacob Hurtubise had one hit, a walk, and two runs scored to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games. Hurtubise stole his 13th base of the season and finished the night hitting .327.

With the win, the Dragons (12-9) took over sole possession of first place in the East Division. Quad Cities fell to 14-6, still in first place in the West.

The Dragons host Quad Cities on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the fourth game of the six-game series. Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 3.00) will start for the Dragons against Grant Gambrell (2-0, 3.29).

Dragons games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Spectrum Cable channel 13 or 1013). All Dragons games can be heard on radio on WONE 980 AM or via the Dragons Mobile App.

For ticket information, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com.