DAYTON, Ohio—Dayton relievers Evan Kravetz, Miguel Medrano, and Braxton Roxby combined to allow just one run over seven strong innings as the Dragons defeated the Lake County Captains 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons improved their record to 2-1 over the first three games of the second half season.

A crowd of 7,712 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Recap: Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Justin Dunn, acquired in the March trade that send former Dragons Jesse Winker to Seattle, made his first appearance in over a year on an MLB rehab assignment for the Dragons. Dunn worked the first two innings, allowing one run on three hits with a walk and strikeout.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning, the Dragons got back-to-back home runs from Austin Hendrick and J.V. Martinez to take a 2-1 lead. Hendrick’s homer was his fourth with the Dragons after he hit seven earlier this season with Daytona. Martinez connected on his third of the year and second of the series.

In the third inning, Dayton got consecutive singles from Daniel Vellojin and Elly De La Cruz before Allan Cerda doubled off the right-center field fence. Cerda’s hit drove in Vellojin but De La Cruz was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first. The next hitter, Ruben Ibarra, blooped a single to right to drive in Cerda from third to make it 4-1.

Lake County’s only run against the Dayton bullpen came on a solo home run by Gabriel Rodriguez in the sixth to make it 4-2, but Dragons relievers shut down the Captains without a hit the rest of the way.

Evan Kravetz (4-1) followed Dunn with four good innings, allowing four hits and one run with three walks and four strikeouts for the win. Miguel Medrano entered the game to start the seventh and worked two innings, facing the minimum six batters with two strikeouts. Braxton Roxby pitched a perfect ninth inning for his first save of the season.

The Dragons collected nine hits. De La Cruz and Cerda each had two.

Up Next: The Dragons do not play on Monday. They open a six-game series in Midland, Michigan against the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.

The Dragons return to Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Monday, July 4 to open a six-game series with the West Michigan Whitecaps.