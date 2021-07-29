Dragons clip Captains 5-4

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Jacob Hurtubise lined a tie-breaking two-run double to the right field corner in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Lake County Captains 5-4 on Wednesday night. A crowd of 6,425 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark. The two teams have split the first two games of the six-game series.

The score was tied 3-3 when the Dragons began their game-winning rally in the bottom of the eighth inning. James Free walked to begin the inning and was replaced at first base by pinch runner Quin Cotton. Miguel Hernandez doubled to the right field bullpen area to move Cotton to third, and Alex McGarry walked to load the bases with no one out. Mariel Bautista grounded into a fielder’s choice with Cotton out at home, but Hurtubise followed with a line drive to the right field corner that brought in both Hernandez and McGarry to give the Dragons a 5-3 lead.

In the ninth, Dragons reliever Francis Peguero allowed a lead-off home run to Jose Tena, but he retired the next three batters to earn his fifth save.

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when Garrett Wolforth tripled into the right field bullpen and scored on Victor Ruiz’s deep fly ball to center field. That score held until Lake County plated two runs in the sixth to take a 2-1 lead.

The Dragons regained the lead in the seventh when Michael Siani walked with one out and scored on a double by Francisco Urbaez to make it 2-2. Urbaez scored on a wild pitch to give the Dragons a 3-2 lead. Lake County took advantage of three walks in the top of the eighth to re-tie the game at 3-3, setting up the Dragons rally in the bottom of the same inning.

Dragons starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar was outstanding. He left the game leading 1-0 with two outs in the sixth and runners at first and second. Both runners eventually scored and were charged to Salazar, who was credited with five and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits, three walks, and two runs with four strikeouts.

The Dragons collected 10 hits including two each by Hurtubise, Urbaez, Wolforth, Free, and Hernandez. The Dragons were just 1 for 9 with men in scoring position, but the one hit was the big tie-breaking double by Hurtubise.

Notes: The Dragons saw starting pitcher Noah Davis depart on Wednesday after he was traded by the Cincinnati Reds to the Colorado Rockies organization and assigned to the Spokane Indians. Davis and another minor league pitcher, Case Williams, went to the Rockies organization in exchange for major league relief pitcher Mychal Givens.

The Race: The Dragons remained one-half game behind first place Great Lakes in the East Division of the High-A Central League. Lake County is in third place, two games out of first.

Up Next: The Dragons (40-33) host Lake County (39-35) on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the third game of a six-game home series. JC Keys (2-0, 6.19) will pitch for Dayton against Zach Draper (0-0, 4.50).