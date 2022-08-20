FORT WAYNE, Indiana (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons broke a 3-3 tie with one run in the top of the ninth inning and held on to defeat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 4-3 on Saturday night.

The win was the fourth straight for the Dragons, marking their longest winning streak since they won five in a row June 2-7.

The Dragons also earned their first series victory of the second half. They have won four of five in the six-game set that will conclude on Sunday afternoon.

The Dragons built a 3-0 lead in the game before Fort Wayne battled back to tie the score with one run in the seventh and two runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Game Recap: The Dragons opened the scoring in the fourth inning when Noelvi Marte walked, stole second, and scored on Jose Torres’ two-out single to make it 1-0.

The Dragons added two more runs in the sixth. Michel Triana led off the inning with a home run to right field, his second homer of the series and second with the Dragons. Mat Nelson walked and went to third on Marte’s double off the left field fence. Torres delivered a sacrifice fly to drive in Nelson and make it 3-0.

Meanwhile, Dragons starting pitcher Christian Roa was outstanding, tossing six scoreless innings in his finest outing of the season. Roa allowed just two hits and one walk with three strikeouts. He left the game with a 3-0 lead.

Fort Wayne scored one run in the seventh and two in the eighth against Dragons reliever Jake Gilbert. Dennis Boatman replaced Gilbert with two on and two outs in the eighth and got the final out to keep the game tied.

In the ninth, Torres, Garrett Wolforth, and Quincy McAfee drew three consecutive walks with one out. After a Fort Wayne pitching change, Justice Thompson was hit by a pitch to force in the tie-breaking run and give the Dragons a 4-3 lead.

Boatman (1-2) pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth to close out the Dayton win, striking out two batters in the inning. Boatman was credited with the victory.

Marte led the Dragons offense with a double, two walks, two stolen bases, and a run scored.

Notes: The Dragons are 12-5 against Fort Wayne this season, including a 9-2 mark against the TinCaps in Indiana.

The Dragons are 16-29 in the second half and 55-56 overall. Fort Wayne dropped to 18-29 in the second half and 45-68 overall.

Up Next: The Dragons meet Fort Wayne conclude the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Thomas Farr (1-6, 5.03) will start for Dayton. The Dragons open a series in Davenport, Iowa against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m.