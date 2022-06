DAYTON (WDTN) – Hard-throwing Joe Boyle bringing a “wow” factor to the Dragons this season. A fifth round draft pick by way of Notre Dame in 2020, Boyle owns a 3-1 record. In more than 50 innings through eleven starts, the 6″7 righthander has a 0.72 ERA with 78 strikeouts.

