Dragons blanked by Bowling Green

DAYTON, Ohio – Former Wright State pitcher Caleb Sampen fired seven scoreless innings as the Bowling Green Hot Rods extended their winning streak to eight straight games, defeating the Dayton Dragons 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Sampen, in his first full season of professional baseball after being drafted out of Wright State in the 20th round in 2018, allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out seven to improve his record to 5-3.

The Hot Rods scored two runs in the third inning and one more in the top of the ninth to complete the scoring. The Dragons advanced one runner as far as third base when Jay Schuyler doubled off the fence in the sixth inning with two outs and went to third on a wild pitch. But Sampen got Pabel Manzanero to ground out to shortstop to end the threat.

Dragons starting pitcher James Marinan (2-9) was charged with the loss. He left the game with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the third with the game still scoreless. Moises Nova replaced Marinan and allowed a sacrifice fly to bring in the first run of the inning and a base hit to bring in another. Marinan was charged with two runs and three hits in two and one-third innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Dragons reliever Alexis Diaz gave the club its longest outing of the year from a non-starter. He worked four shutout innings, starting with the fifth, allowing three hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Up Next: The Dragons (4-8, 32-50) host Bowling Green (10-2, 49-33) again on Wednesday at Fifth Third Field at 7:00 p.m. Ricky Salinas (3-3, 3.65) will start for the Dragons against Bowling Green’s Miller Hogan (1-1, 1.76).

The City of Dayton’s annual fireworks show from nearby RiverScape will begin on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. The city’s fireworks show will be viewable from certain vantage points in Fifth Third Field as well as the main plaza outside the ballpark.