Dragons blank Beloit 3-0

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton starting pitcher Alex Diaz and relievers Carlos Machorro and Matt Pidich combined on a six-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the Beloit Snappers 3-0 on Saturday. A crowd of 7,813 was in attendance at Fifth Third Field.

The Dragons scored two runs in the first inning and added another in the fourth to build their lead. Meanwhile, Diaz, Machorro, and Pidich remained in command. Beloit went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position. They had two men on base with two outs in four different innings, but in each situation, Dragons pitchers were able to record the big third out of the frame to end the scoring chance.

Diaz (7-4) worked the first five innings to qualify for the victory. He allowed just two hits and walked four batters while striking out four. Machorro tossed the next three innings, allowing three hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Pidich pitched the ninth inning for his third save. He allowed a two-out single but never gave Beloit an opportunity to bat with the tying run at the plate.

The scored took the lead in the first inning when Michael Siani reached on a bunt single and Claudio Finol singled to right to move Siani to second. With two outs and runners at first and third, Brian Rey hit a ground ball to third base. The throw to second for the force glanced off the second baseman’s glove, allowing Siani to score. On the same play, Finol tried to score as well and appeared to be out at home, but as the Beloit catcher applied the tag, the ball came out of his glove and Finol was safe to make it 2-0.

In the fourth, the Dragons scored again when Mariel Bautista walked, went to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on Juan Martinez’s single to left, and scored on Miguel Hernandez’s double play grounder to make it 3-0 and close out the scoring.

The Dragons finished with just three hits but held the lead throughout the game. Pabel Manzanero went 0 for 3 as his nine-game hitting streak came to an end.

The shutout victory was the Dragons fourth of the season. The win was the Dragons third in seven games on the current nine-game homestand that will continue through Monday night.

Up Next: The Dragons (9-13, 37-55) host Beloit (7-14, 34-55) in the second game of the series on Sunday at 2:08 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. Ricky Salinas (4-3, 3.59) will start for the Dragons against Beloit’s Joe DeMers (2-3, 4.76). The series with Beloit concludes on Monday night at 7:00 p.m.

On the Air: Sunday’s game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).