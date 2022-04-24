DAYTON, Ohio—The Dayton Dragons blasted four home runs including back-to-backers by Elly De La Cruz and Allan Cerda as part of a sixth run fourth inning on the way to a 9-2 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons have won eight of their last nine games and finished the six-game series with West Michigan with a record of 5-1.

Reds pitcher Luis Castillo started the game for the Dragons on an MLB injury rehab assignment. Castillo went two and one-third innings and was charged with one run. He allowed two hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Castillo sailed through his first two innings before leaving the game in the third with the bases loaded and one out. One of the those runners eventually scored. Castillo threw 48 pitches.

The Dragons improved their record to 11-4 on the season and held onto first place in the Midwest League’s East Division. A crowd of 8,389 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Recap: West Michigan opened the scoring with one run in the top of the third before Dayton’s Nick Quintana launched a 432′ home run high off the center field batter’s eye in the bottom of the third to tie the game. The homer was Quintana’s second of the year.

In the fourth, De La Cruz started the inning with a home run to right, his second in two days and third of the year. Allan Cerda followed with a monstrous home run to left field that was estimated at 445′. It was Cerda’s second homer of the season and likely to be one of the longest of the season for any Dayton hitter.

The Dragons added four more runs in the same inning, keyed by a pair of doubles by Mat Nelson and Justice Thompson. They scored six runs in the frame while sending 11 batters to the plate, collecting four extra base hits in the inning to take a 7-1 lead.

Nelson added a solo home run to left field in the fifth, his first of the year to make it 8-1. Each team scored a single run in the eighth.

Dayton’s Andrew Abbott (2-0), normally a starter, moved to a relief role to accommodate the rehab effort by Castillo. Abbott worked six innings and struck out 11, a season high for a Dayton pitcher. He allowed one run on three hits and walked two to pick up the win.

The Dragons finished with eight hits including six extra base hits. Nelson led the way with a homer and double.

Notes: The Dragons scored 19 runs over the final two games of the series with West Michigan and blasted 12 home runs in the six-game series. They hit a total of seven homers over the last two games of the set.

Up Next: The Dragons do not play on Monday. They open a six-game road series at Fort Wayne on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Dayton returns home to begin a six-game set with Lake County on Tuesday, May 3 at Day Air Ballpark.