Dragons beat Lansing to split series

LANSING, Mich. – Jay Schuyler had two hits and three runs batted in and Miguel Hernandez added two doubles with two RBI to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 7-2 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday afternoon. The win gave the Dragons a split of the four-game series in Lansing as they closed out their seven-game road trip with a record of 3-4.

The Dragons collected 15 hits in the game, their second highest total in a game this season and their highest since they had 18 on July 5 at Bowling Green. All nine hitters had at least one hit, and the Dragons had at least one hit in all nine innings. They matched a season-high for most hits with men in scoring position in a series with 13 over the four-game set.

For the third straight day, the Dragons jumped out to an early three-run lead. They scored two runs in the second inning and one more in the fourth to lead 3-0. In the second, Miles Gordon got the rally started with a lead-off single before he stole second and third. Schuyler’s base hit brought in Gordon to make it 1-0. After Cameron Warren singled Schuyler around to third, Hernandez delivered a sacrifice fly to give the Dragons a 2-0 lead. They added another run in the fourth when Schuyler walked to start the inning, went to third on Warren’s double to left, and scored on Hernandez’s second sacrifice fly of the day to make it 3-0.

Lansing scored an unearned run in the fifth to make it 3-1, but the Dragons responded. They scored in the sixth inning when Hernandez doubled and scored on Michael Siani’s single to make it 4-1. They took command in the seventh when Schuyler delivered a two-out, two-run single to drive in Randy Ventura and Juan Martinez and give the Dragons a 6-1 lead. They added one more run in the eighth when Hernandez delivered his second double of the game and scored on Claudio Finol’s single. Lansing closed out the scoring with one run in the bottom of the eighth.

Siani, Ventura, Martinez, and Warren joined Schuyler and Hernandez with two hits each for Dayton.

Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson (3-9) was credited with the win. He worked five and two-thirds innings, allowing one unearned run on seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Tyler Gibson made his Dragons debut in relief of Richardson. Gibson got the final out in the sixth on a strikeout, and then pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Matt Pidich finished the game by working two innings and allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts.

Up Next: The Dragons (24-33, 52-75) return home to begin a three-game series on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-32, 57-67). Connor Curlis (4-5, 2.53) will start for the Dragons against Fort Wayne’s Efrain Contreras (5-5, 3.84).

The series with Fort Wayne will continue with games on Thursday and Friday nights.