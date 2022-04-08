Dayton, Ohio—Starting pitcher Connor Phillips fired five scoreless innings in his Reds organizational debut and Jose Torres had two hits and two runs batted in to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 6-5 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday night. The game marked the 2022 season opener for both teams.

A crowd of 7,339 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons held a 6-1 lead with two outs in the ninth inning before Fort Wayne took advantage of five consecutive walks that led to four runs. The game ended when Dragons reliever Manuel Cachutt struck out Fort Wayne’s Jarryd Dale with the bases loaded.

Phillips, recently acquired as part of a trade that sent former Dragon Jesse Winker to the Seattle Mariners, featured a fastball that reached 97 mph and also recorded several strikeouts on outstanding breaking pitches. He got back-to-back strikeouts with a runner at third base to end the first inning and did not allow a runner past second for the rest of his outing. He allowing only two hits with three walks and five strikeouts to earn the win.

Torres delivered a two-out, run-scoring single in the first inning and added an RBI double in the third as Dayton opened a 3-0 lead. The Dragons added three runs in the eighth, keyed by a run-scoring double by Nick Quintana.

The Dragons finished with 10 hits including two apiece by Torres, Rece Hinds, and Juan Martinez.

Up Next: The Dragons host Fort Wayne in the second game of the 2022 season on Saturday, April 9 at 1:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.

On the Air: Saturday and Sunday’s games will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013).