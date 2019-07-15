Dragons beat Beloit in largest comeback of the year

DAYTON, Ohio – Pabel Manzanero lined a bases-clearing three-run triple with two outs in the sixth inning as the Dayton Dragons capped their largest comeback of the season, defeating the Beloit Snappers 8-6 on Sunday afternoon. A crowd of 7,491 at Fifth Third Field saw the Dragons battle back from a 5-0 first inning deficit to win over Beloit for the second straight day.

The win marked the first time since July 27, 2018 that the Dragons battled back for victory in a game in which they trailed by at least five runs at any point in the game.

Manzanero’s triple was his league-leading 14th extra base hit of the second half, which began on June 20. He drove in four runs in the game to give him 15 in the second half, tied for the most in the league.

Beloit collected three straight two-out hits with men on base in the top of the first inning to jump out to a quick 5-0 lead against Dragons starting pitcher Ricky Salinas. But Salinas recovered and held the Snappers scoreless over the next three innings, giving the Dragons offense a chance to mount a comeback.

Dayton scored two runs in the third inning, getting RBI singles from Michael Siani and Bren Spillane, to make it 5-2. The Snappers scored one run in the top of the fifth to go ahead, 6-2.

The Dragons loaded the bases with no one out in the bottom of the fifth. Spillane walked to force in a run, and Manzanero singled to right to bring in another. A third run scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-5.

In the sixth, Morgan Lofstrom walked with one out and went to second on Siani’s single. A base hit by Claudio Finol loaded the bases. After Spillane struck out for the second out of the inning, Manzanero ripped a liner between the first baseman and the foul line into the right field corner. All three runners scored as Manzanero picked up his first triple since 2015 to give the Dragons an 8-6 lead.

Dragons relievers Ryan Campbell and Clate Schmidt each pitched two scoreless innings to close out the win. Campbell (1-0), in his first game with the Dragons since April due to an injury that sidelined him for more than two months, earned the win. Schmidt, in just his second game with the Dragons, earned the save.

The Dragons finished the day with 13 hits. Manzanero and Siani each had three while Finol collected two. Manzanero is now batting .422 over his last 11 games and is batting .341 in the second half with a .580 slugging percentage.

The Dragons have won two straight games and four of their last six. They are 4-4 on their current nine-game homestand that concludes with Monday night’s game.

Up Next: The Dragons (10-13, 37-55) close out the series and the homestand against Beloit (7-15, 34-56) on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. Eduardo Salazar (4-1, 4.58) will start for the Dragons against Beloit’s Aiden McIntyre (2-6, 4.82). The Dragons do not play on Tuesday. They will begin a six-game road trip on Wednesday in Davenport, Iowa against the Quad Cities River Bandits.