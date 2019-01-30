Dragons announce one of kind 20th celebration game

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) - As a kick-off to their 20th season of operation, the Dayton Dragons will host a special, first-of-its-kind game at Fifth Third Field. The “Dayton Dragons 20th Season Celebration Game” will take place on Saturday, March 30 at 2:00 p.m. The game will match the 2019 Dragons (“Team 20”) against a team of Dragons alumni who are still playing in the Cincinnati Reds minor league system.

The Dragons Alumni team will include many of the biggest names to play in Dayton over the last several seasons. The full Alumni Team roster will be announced at a future date, but the Reds have identified five former Dragons who are expected to participate. They are outfielder Taylor Trammell, catcher Tyler Stephenson, infielder Jonathan India, outfielder T.J. Friedl, and catcher Chris Okey.

Players on both teams will wear specially designed uniforms. These game-worn jerseys will be autographed after the game and will be available for a post-game on-line auction. Every fan attending the game will receive a Dragons commemorative 20th season print.

Dragons President Robert Murphy, who has overseen the organization since its inception, says the event will commemorate the milestone season.

“This game is a tribute to the incredible memories at Fifth Third Field, and to our fans and sponsors as we head into our 20th season. The Dragons rich history includes an amazing collection of moments. There have been exciting record-breaking achievements, great players, and heartfelt stories within our community. It has been a tremendous success story that we are proud to continue forward. We extend our thanks for the Cincinnati Reds organization for making this game possible.”