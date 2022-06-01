DAYTON, Ohio—The Dayton Dragons and South Bend Cubs were suspended by rain in the sixth inning on Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark. The game will resume on Thursday at 5:35 p.m. with South Bend leading 3-0, and Dayton batting with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning. It will continue as a scheduled nine-inning game.

The suspended game on Thursday will be followed by the regularly-scheduled nine-inning game. Tickets for Thursday, June 2 will be good for admission to both games.

Wednesday’s game was a scoreless pitcher’s duel over the first five innings, as Dayton’s Bryce Bonnin and South Bend’s DJ Herz shut down their opponents. Bonnin allowed just two hits and one walk over his five innings with six strikeouts. Herz struck out 12 and allowed just one hit.

South Bend scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning, keyed by a two-run home run by Yohendrick Pinango. The Dragons were batting in the bottom of the sixth when lightning caused the umpires to stop the game. Rain followed a few minutes later. The game was suspended after a delay of approximately 40 minutes.

Up Next: The Dragons series with South Bend continues Thursday night with the suspended game resuming at 5:35 p.m. and a nine-inning game to follow. Dayton will also host South Bend on Friday and Saturday nights and on Sunday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark.