Dragons and River Bandits postponed on Friday

DAYTON, Ohio – The Dayton Dragons and Quad Cities River Bandits were postponed by rain on Friday night at Day Air Ballpark. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 29 at 6:05 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Friday’s game should contact the Dragons for ticket exchange options. All tickets for Saturday are good for both games of the doubleheader. The Dragons will also host Quad Cities on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. to close out the homestand.

On the Air: The first game on Saturday and Sunday afternoon’s game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).