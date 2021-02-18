Dragons 2021 schedule to include 120 games

Dayton, Ohio – The Dayton Dragons today announced their game schedule for the 2021 season, the Dragons’ 21st year in downtown Dayton.

Due to COVID-19 and a delayed spring training, the season will begin on May 4 th and end later in September than ever before. The schedule includes 120 total games. The Dragons will play 60 home games at Day Air Ballpark and 60 road games. Each home stand will run Tuesdaythrough Sunday against the same opponent.

The Dragons will open the 2021 High-A Central season on the road at the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday, May 4th. The home opener is Tuesday, May 11th when the Dragons will host theLansing Lugnuts at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark. The final home game – and regular season game – is scheduled for Sunday, September 19th.

For the 2021 season, the All-Star game will not be played and there will also not be any post-season playoffs. All home game times have been set for the 2021 season. All Monday through Saturday games will start at 7:05 p.m., and all Sunday games will start at 2:05 p.m.

The 2021 season will be the 120th year of Minor League Baseball and the 21st for the Dayton Dragons. The Dragons are now the Reds Class A-Advanced (“High A”) club in what Major League Baseball has named the High-A Central League. It features two six-team divisions and includes teams from Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.