CINCINNATI (AP) — Tony Gonsolin became the first pitcher in the majors to win nine games, Freddie Freeman drove in five runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2. Gonsolin improved to 9-0 with a 1.58 ERA. He gave up two runs and three hits through five innings and 87 pitches. Of the three hits Gonsolin surrendered, two were solo home runs, by Jonathan India leading off the Reds first and Albert Almora Jr. in the second. Reds starter Tyler Mahle was tagged for 12 hits and four runs in six innings.

