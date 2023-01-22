ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from returning to the AFC championship game but first have to face one of their toughest tests yet.

Cincinnati will play at the Buffalo Bills at 3 p.m. Sunday in an AFC divisional-round playoff game that many think could be the closest of the weekend.

The Bengals are coming off a 24-17 opening-round win over the Baltimore Ravens, with the win spearheaded by Sam Hubbard, a former Ohio State defensive end, returning a fumble 98 yards for a touchdown.

While the offense has had a tough time scoring in consecutive games against Baltimore, quarterback Joe Burrow and company should feel more confident against a Bills defense gave up 31 points to a Miami team playing a rookie quarterback.

Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals feel disrespected entering their AFC divisional round playoff game at Buffalo on Sunday.

Josh Allen and the Bills feel driven in having overcome a long string of adversity this season.

The teams meet three weeks after their regular-season game was canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.

The Bengals have won a franchise-record nine straight games with their last loss coming on Halloween. The Bills have won eight in a row.