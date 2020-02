YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The Wright State men's basketball team got four double-figure scorers on Thursday night, but it wouldn't be enough as Youngstown State handed the Raiders an 88-70 loss on the road.

The loss snapped what had been a six-game winning streak against the Penguins, as the Raiders fell to 23-6 overall and 13-3 in the Horizon League. Wright State remains in the drivers' seat of the league standings, with a one-game lead over Northern Kentucky with two games remaining - including a matchup against the Norse next Friday night to end the regular season. The Raiders close this weekend with a Saturday afternoon visit to take on Cleveland State with a 3 p.m. tipoff.