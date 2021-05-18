DeSclafani dominates former team as Giants beat Reds 4-2

San Francisco Giants’ Anthony DeSclafani throws during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani gave up one run over seven good innings, Alex Dickerson hit a three-run homer and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2. DeSclafani, who signed with the Giants after five seasons in Cincinnati, was outstanding in his first appearance back at Great American Ball Park, scattering six hits and striking out seven. He improved to 4-1. Brandon Crawford also homered for the NL West-leading Giants, who took the first two of the four-game set with the Reds. Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo struck out 11 over five innings but took the loss.

