Dayton, Ohio—Elly De La Cruz hit three home runs in a doubleheader to raise his total to 18 for the season and the Dayton Dragons shutout the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday night. The Whitecaps won the first game, 7-3.

A crowd of 7,715 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

De La Cruz hit two homers in the first game on Thursday including one left-handed and one right-handed. He added another homer in the second game, one of three the Dragons hit in the win. Quin Cotton and Ashton Creal also connected on second game home runs for Dayton.

Dragons pitchers Christian Roa and Vin Timpanelli combined on a one-hit shutout in the second game. Roa (3-3) earned the win, tossing five innings and striking out nine.

The Dragons host West Michigan in the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Evan Kravetz (4-2, 4.40) will start for Dayton.