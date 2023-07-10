SEATTLE/DAYTON – University of Dayton starting pitcher Mark Manfredi was selected in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball Draft Monday afternoon.

The southpaw was selected with the 272nd pick by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The #FlyBoys Friday night starter is the highest draft selection in the history of the Dayton baseball program and the third player selected under Jayson King, joining both Riley Tirotta (Toronto Blue Jays) and Mariano Ricciardi (Oakland Athletics) from the 2021 MLB Draft.

Manfredi is a six-foot-four starting pitcher from Highland Heights, Ohio who just finished his second season in a Dayton uniform.

A transfer from Sinclair Community College, Manfredi proved a proficient strikeout maestro in his two years on the bump, fanning 158 batters and holding opponents to a meager .229 batting average.

In his final year as a Flyer, the left-hander finished third in the Atlantic 10 in total strikeouts (97) and had a 10.98 strikeouts per nine-inning mark.

Manfredi is the 11th Dayton pitcher to hear his name called in the history of the program, most recently accomplished by Mike Hauschild (Houston Astros).