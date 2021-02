NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Atlantic 10 Conference has announced that Saturday’s scheduled men’s basketball game has been postponed, due to Covid protocols.

It has not been determined as of this writing if the Flyers will have a replacement opponent to play on Saturday, nor where or when that potential game would be played.

Dayton’s last two games have been played against teams originally not on the schedule – George Mason on Feb. 5 (replacing Richmond) and VCU last night (replacing UMass).