Dayton men’s basketball game at St. Bonaventure changed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Atlantic 10 Conference has announced that the men’s basketball game in Olean, New York between the University of Dayton and St. Bonaventure University has a date change.

The game, which is the final regular season game for both teams, will now be played on Monday, March 1. It was originally scheduled on the day prior. Game time and which ESPN network it will televised on will be announced this week.

Dayton is currently 12-7 overall and 8-6 in the Atlantic 10. The Flyers play at Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday in a game that tips off at 6 p.m. ET.

