Dayton holds off Ole Miss for 65-62 win

DAYTON – University of Dayton men’s basketball team held on for the 65-62 win over visiting Ole Miss Saturday evening at UD Arena. The Flyers were led by senior Jalen Crutcher with a game-high 23 points on the strength of 4-for-6 shooting from long range.

Senior Rodney Chatman added a Dayton-career-high 21 points to go with five steals and four assists. Dayton improves to 4-1 on the season while Ole Miss moves to 4-1 overall.

GAME BREAKDOWN

First Half

Ole Miss 31, Dayton 24

• Dayton scored the first two points of the game but Ole Miss used a 12-0 run while forcing four Flyer turnovers to jump out to the 12-2 lead.

• Back-to-back three-point baskets from senior Ibi Watson cut the Rebels’ lead to one, 14-13, near the midpoint of the half.

• Rodney Chatman’s jumper with just over six minutes remaining in the period knotted the teams at 19 points apiece.

• An 8-2 Ole Miss run to close the period gave the Rebels the 31-24 lead at halftime.

• Dayton’s Chatman and Ole Miss’s Devontae Shuler each had 10 points during the first 10 minutes.

• The Flyers’ 24 and the Rebels’ 31 are the least points scored by both teams in the first half this season.

Second Half

Dayton 65, Ole Miss 62

• After trailing by as many as nine, Dayton rattled off nine straight points to take the 44-41 lead at the 10:56 mark.

• The Rebels’ Luis Rodriguez ended a 4:30 drought for Ole Miss with a three-pointer from the corner, setting the score at 45-44 with just over nine minutes left to play.

• With just over six minutes left to play, the teams were all square at 49.

• Dayton led by as many as five three times down the stretch, its largest lead of the game.

• Ole Miss pulled to within one, 63-62, with 27 second showing on the clock but Dayton held on for the 65-62 win.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• 55 – The Flyer “big three of Jalen Crutcher (23 points), Rodney Chatman (21) and Ibi Watson (11) combined to score 55 of UD’s 65 points.

• 51.1 – As a team, Dayton shot 51.1% from the field, including 60.9% during the second half.

• 41-24 – Ole Miss out-rebounded Dayton by a margin of 41-24.

• 23 – Crutcher’s 23 points is one off his career high of 24 set Jan. 25, 2020 at Richmond. It was Crutcher’s second consecutive game of 23 points.

• 17 – Both teams committed a total of 17 turnovers apiece

• 8 – Dayton made eight three-point baskets, tying its season high set against Mississippi State on Dec. 12.

• 1 – Chase Johnson was held to one field goal in the game, but it was one of the biggest of the day. It was UD’s last basket in the game, coming at the 2:56 mark, and gave the Flyers their largest lead of the game (five points).

• +/- – The top two Flyer +/- efficiency scores were by two players coming off the bench, even though neither scored. Freshman R.J. Blakney was +9 in 15 minutes of action, while Elijah Weaver was +8 in eight minutes. It was Weaver’s first game action for UD. The transfer from USC was told earlier in the day that he would be available to play.

UP NEXT

Dayton is set to open Atlantic 10 Conference play on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at home against La Salle. Tip-off between the Flyers and Explorers is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on Spectrum News 1.