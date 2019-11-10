Dayton football out-paces Marist

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton Flyer football team beat Marist on Saturday afternoon 59-35. The offense continued to light up the scoreboard this year with their third straight game with at least 35 points. Jack Cook led the Flyers with five touchdowns; four passing and one rushing. Jake Chisholm led the Flyers in rushing with 151 yards. Ryan Skibinski topped the century mark with four catches for 125 years and a touchdown.

This moves the Flyers to 6-3 on the year and 4-2 in PFL while Marist falls to 3-6 overall and 3-3 in the conference.

1ST QUARTER – Dayton 7, Marist 7

• Dayton opened the scoring with a touchdown with 4:50 left in the 1st quarter. Jay Vallie scored his first college TD pass, a one-yarder from Jack Cook.

• Marist answered with a touchdown late in the quarter to tie the game 7-7.

2ND QUARTER – Dayton 28, Marist 14

• Adam Trautman caught a one-yard pass from Cook to take the lead 14-7 with 13:27 to go in the half.

• Dayton’s second touchdown of the quarter was a Cook pass to Trautman for 11-yards to extend the lead to 21-7.

• Cook then hit Ryan Skibinski for a 59-yard pass to make the score 28-7.

• Marist scored with just 14 seconds left in the half to cut the lead back to 14, 28-14.

• Cook threw for all four of the Flyer touchdowns in the first half.

3RD QUARTER – Dayton 45, Marist 21

• Dayton opened the half with a 49-yard touchdown run by Jake Chisholm to give UD a 35-14 lead.

• The Red Foxes quickly answered with a 73-yard passing touchdown.

• Cook threw another TD pass to Skibinski for 34-yards, and then added a one-yard quarterback sneak, extending the lead 42-21 with 7:12 left.

• The Flyers then recovered an onside kick leading to a 21-yard field goal by Sam Webster to extend the lead to 45-21. It was Webster’s first field goal attempt in league play. He is four-for-four on the season.

4TH QUARTER Dayton 59, Marist 35

• Marist opened the quarter with a touchdown after a 75-yard drive to cut the lead back to 45-28.

• Richie Warfield ran for a one-yard for a touchdown with 5:19 left, extending the score to 52-28.

• The Flyers got an Interception from Matt Clifford following the touchdown. His 38-yard return gave UD a short field and set up backup quarterback Jack Albers’ 10- yard run for a Flyer touchdown at 1:59 on clock.

• Marist scored a late touchdown with 1:04 remaining to close the gap to 24-points and make the final score 59-35.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Dayton has now scored in 485 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in all of college football.

• The Flyers have scored 146 points over the past three games (48.66 points per game)

• Ryan Skibinski led the Flyers with four catches for 125 yards and a touchdown while Trautman added five catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

• Jack Cook was 13 of 19 passing. He had 244 yards and four touchdowns passing and added 71 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

• Jake Chisholm had this third straight 100+ yard game, with 151 yards on 16 carries (9.4 avg.)

• Matt Clifford had a forced fumble and an interception on the game. He also had eight tackles (7 solo).

• Grant Dyer led UD with 10 tackles on the game.

• Kyle Butz had three touches on the game and they were all big. His lone pass reception was a 15-yarder on a 4th-and-7 that kept a touchdown drive alive. And his two put returns were returned for 86 yards, setting up two other scores.

• Dayton dominated on the ground with 275 yards on the ground compared to just 92 for Marist.

• The Flyers were a perfect 7-7 in the red zone.

UP NEXT

• Dayton will travel to Drake next week for a 2 p.m. ET kickoff.

• The Flyers return home to Welcome Stadium the following week for the season finale against Butler on November 23rd at 1 p.m. ET.