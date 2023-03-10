DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton Flyer Pep Band appeared on national television Friday morning.

The Dayton Flyers were out in full force in Flyer spirit Friday morning live on ‘Today’. The pep band was standing along the barricades in the plaza, inside of Rockefeller Center.

NBC Meteorologist Dylan Dryer was outside on the plaza with “Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Dryer interacted with the crowd outside of Studio 1A in the plaza and ended up around the other side of the barricades, where she introduced a group “by special request”.

The UD Flyer Pep Band went on to perform for a short time for the crowd and audience watching at home. Guthrie and Kotb interacted in a separate part of the crowd and danced to the music for a brief period of time before moving on to the next segment.

The band also performed live on the plaza back in 2019.