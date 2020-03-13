UD discusses cancellation of NCAA Tournament

1  of  2
University of Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton is holding a news conference to discuss the end of the basketball season and the cancelation of the NCAA Tournament.

Coaches Anthony Grant and Shauna Green, and Vice President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan are talking about what the cancellations mean to UD.

