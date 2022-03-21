DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The head coach of the University of Dayton women’s basketball program, Shauna Green, has resigned.

According to an announcement by UD Vice President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan, Green has resigned after six years with the program. She will be taking a position at the University of Illinois.

“On behalf of the University of Dayton, I offer our gratitude and sincere thanks to Shauna for a great six-year run,” said Sullivan. “Most importantly, Shauna represented the University with integrity and class. She graduated student-athletes, won championships and embraced the community. With our thanks for her service and best wishes for her continued success, we commence our search for a new coach who will continue our strong tradition of women’s basketball.”

Sullivan said an extensive national search to fill the position has begun.

According to UD, the women’s basketball program has been the premier leader in the Atlantic 10 Conference over the past decade. They have been to seven conference championships and they have had 15 straight postseason appearances.

