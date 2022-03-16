AMES, Iowa (WDTN) — The University of Dayton women’s basketball team won their First Four game against the DePaul University Blue Demons.

The Flyers beat the Blue Demons 88-57 in the First Four.

This year marked the ninth time the Flyers have made the NCAA Tournament. But, this was the first year that the NCAA expanded the women’s tournament to include a First Four.

Dayton finished the regular season as Atlantic 10 Champions with a 14-1 league mark and the Flyers enter their 15th straight postseason with a 25-5 record on the year.

Dayton guard Makira Cook (3) is fouled by DePaul guard Deja Church while driving to the basket during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Dayton center Tenin Magassa (34) blocks a shot by DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow, left, during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow (24) fights for a rebound with Dayton center Tenin Magassa (34) during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Dayton guard Araion Bradshaw (1) is fouled by DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow (24) while driving to the basket during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Dayton guard Erin Whalen (21) drives past DePaul guard Sonya Morris (11) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Dayton center Tenin Magassa, left, blocks a shot by DePaul forward Aneesah Morrow (24) during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Dayton guard Araion Bradshaw (1) fights for a loose ball with DePaul guard Lexi Held, left, during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Dayton forward Kyla Whitehead gets set to shoot a free throw during the second half of a First Four game against DePaul in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Dayton guard Erin Whalen, left, celebrates with teammate Tenin Magassa, right, after a First Four game against DePaul in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Dayton won 88-57. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DePaul guard Lexi Held (10) fights for a rebound with Dayton center Tenin Magassa (34) during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Dayton won 88-57. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Dayton forward Brynn Shoup-Hill drives to the basket ahead of DePaul guard Deja Church, right, during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Dayton won 88-57. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Dayton head coach Shauna Green watches from the bench during the second half of a First Four game against DePaul in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Dayton center Tenin Magassa drives to the basket ahead of DePaul guard Deja Church, right, during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DePaul guard Sonya Morris (11) fights for a rebound with Dayton guard Erin Whalen (21) during the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Dayton won 88-57. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The UD women’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking 62-56 loss to the University of Massachusetts in the Atlantic 10 Championship, but made it to the First Four.

DePaul finished their regular season with an overall record of 22-10 and went 14-6 in the Big East this year, also earning an at-large bid.

The two teams met for the first time since 2012. UD leads the all-time series 11-7.

The Flyers will go on and play 8th seeded Georgia Bulldogs.

