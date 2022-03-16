AMES, Iowa (WDTN) — The University of Dayton women’s basketball team won their First Four game against the DePaul University Blue Demons.
The Flyers beat the Blue Demons 88-57 in the First Four.
This year marked the ninth time the Flyers have made the NCAA Tournament. But, this was the first year that the NCAA expanded the women’s tournament to include a First Four.
Dayton finished the regular season as Atlantic 10 Champions with a 14-1 league mark and the Flyers enter their 15th straight postseason with a 25-5 record on the year.
The UD women’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking 62-56 loss to the University of Massachusetts in the Atlantic 10 Championship, but made it to the First Four.
DePaul finished their regular season with an overall record of 22-10 and went 14-6 in the Big East this year, also earning an at-large bid.
The two teams met for the first time since 2012. UD leads the all-time series 11-7.
The Flyers will go on and play 8th seeded Georgia Bulldogs.
