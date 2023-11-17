Prior coverage above: Flyer Pep Band celebrates NCAA appearance

ST. LOUIS (WDTN) — The University of Dayton Flyer Pep Band is set to be honored for their sportsmanship during the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

According to the University of Dayton, the band will be traveling to St. Louis on Nov. 18 for the Musial Awards, which recognizes the year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship.

The Flyer Pep Band was selected for their actions during the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament when they stepped in to play for Farleigh Dickinson University which does not have its own band.

This act gained national attention after FDU upset Purdue during the first round of the tournament in Columbus.

The band reportedly learned the FDU fight song shortly before the game and also repurposed their Dayton Flyers chants for the Knights.

The awards ceremony will take place on Nov. 18 and will be nationally broadcast on Dec. 24 on CBS.

The band will reportedly get red carpet treatment, talk with reporters and attend a reception and dinner before the ceremony. They are also expected to play several times throughout the trip.