DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After claiming the program’s first Atlantic 10 championship since 2015, the University of Dayton men’s soccer team prepares to face Louisville in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in the Flyers’ fifth all-time appearance in the big dance.

The Flyers and Cardinals will square off this Thursday at 7 p.m. at Lynn Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Dayton held a watch party during the NCAA selection show on Monday to await their first opponent in the tournament.

The Flyers punched their ticked to the national field of 48 teams following a huge 2-1 upset win over No. 1 VCU in the A-10 Tournament Championship on Sunday.

Louisville is also the host site for the 2023 NCAA Men’s College Cup Finals.