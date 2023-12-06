DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Tonight’s basketball game between the UD Flyers and UNLV has been canceled.

According to a social media post, the game has been canceled after Wednesday’s shooting on campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

You can read the full post below:

Due to the tragic events unfolding on UNLV’s campus, tonight’s men’s basketball contest between UNLV and the University of Dayton will not be played. Further information will be released when available. We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers.” Dayton Men’s Basketball