DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The basketball game between the University of Dayton and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas will not be rescheduled for this season.

Following a shooting on the UNLV campus on Dec. 6, the game was canceled. According to a release from UD, the game will not be rescheduled for some time this season.

“In talking to our colleagues at UNLV, I can tell you we are all disappointed this game will not be played this year,” UD Vice President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan said.

“We simply found no practical way to reschedule the game this season, based on the calendar, and a variety of other logistical challenges. We look forward to hosting UNLV in the future.”

Season ticket holders will reportedly have the ticket cost of the game credited to their accounts with no action needed.

If you need a refund, you are asked to call 937-229-4433 or email flyertickets@udayton.edu.

Tickets that were transferred to friends and family will reportedly revert back to their original purchaser and the account credit will be issued to the season ticket holder.

Next, the Flyers will play the University of Cincinnati at the Heritage Bank Center at 7 p.m.