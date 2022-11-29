Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — University of Dayton football coach Rick Chamberlin announced his retirement on Tuesday, according to the UD Athletics website.

“After graduation most UD students have to leave the school that they love,” Chamberlin said.

“But for me, I was the lucky one who got to stay and enjoy another 43 years at Dayton. And for that I will always be grateful. But now it’s time for someone else to have the privilege of being the University of Dayton’s head football coach and learn how special it is to be a Flyer!”

Chamberlin’s retirement comes just after a season that the Flyer football program won its 700th game and extended a scoring streak past 500 games, according to the university.

He was inducted into the University of Dayton Athletic Hall of Fame in 1989.