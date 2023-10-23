DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes 78-70 in Sunday night’s charity exhibition game for mental health awareness.

The Flyers had strong performances from transfers Enoch Cheeks and Nate Santos.

Cheeks led the Flyers in scoring with 17 points and Santos was the team’s top rebounder with 7.

The game was played to raise awareness for young adult mental health and to benefit a number of charities that work to break the stigma and provide helpful resources.

During the game, two sizable donations were presented to mental health foundations. CareSource generously gave $50k to both the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation and the National Alliance on Mental Illness during a media timeout.

That was followed by Flyer great Obi Toppin presenting a $20k donation to Jay’s Light, the foundation that was founded in memory of Jayda Grant.

The Flyers will host Cedarville on Saturday, October 28th for another exhibition game.