DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) —The Department of Public Safety is notifying the University of Dayton community of occurrences of Airsoft gun use in the vicinity of main campus.

Public Safety received two reports Tuesday, Sept. 6 that a silver Chrysler sedan with four occupants drove through the south student neighborhood and fired Airsoft rounds at individuals on their porches in the area of Irving Avenue and near the intersection of Kiefaber and Lawnview.

During the course of the investigation, Public Safety learned of similar incidents including one near Garden Apartments on East Stewart Street.





If you have additional information regarding these incidents, or are aware of similar incidents, please contact the Department of Public Safety dispatch at 937-229-2121. If you observe this vehicle on campus or any suspicious or criminal behavior, please report it immediately to Public Safety.