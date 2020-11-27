UD basketball game canceled after positive coronavirus test at Cedarville

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton said Friday a men’s basketball game has been canceled over virus concerns.
In a release, UD said Saturday’s men’s basketball exhibition game between the University of Dayton and Cedarville University has been canceled due to a positive test for the coronavirus among the Tier 1 personnel within Cedarville’s program.
The Flyers are scheduled to open the season on Tuesday, Dec. 1 against Alcorn State. Tuesday’s game time at UD Arena is 7 p.m. ET.
