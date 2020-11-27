UD basketball game canceled after positive coronavirus test at Cedarville

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- The Pioneer Football League Presidents Council has endorsed a six-game conference season to be played in the spring of 2021, as advanced by the PFL athletic directors and coaches. The Council determined to move forward with a plan which provides a meaningful competitive experience for PFL football student-athletes. If conditions continue to allow this model to be pursued, the projected dates of competition are March 13 to April 17 for the nine continuing PFL members and incoming member, Presbyterian. This model gives League teams the opportunity to earn the PFL championship title and the automatic qualifier to the NCAA FCS Playoffs. Additionally, teams are permitted to schedule non conference games at institutional discretion.

The League fully recognizes that this is an aspirational plan given the current severe state of the coronavirus pandemic and the many unknowns in the coming months for the country, the diverse set of states in which our schools exist, and the PFL institutions themselves. Consequently, individual institutions may, at their sole discretion, choose to opt out of the PFL 2021 spring season at any time.