UD basketball game canceled after positive coronavirus test at Cedarville

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton said Friday a men’s basketball game has been canceled over virus concerns.

In a release, UD said Saturday’s men’s basketball exhibition game between the University of Dayton and Cedarville University has been canceled due to a positive test for the coronavirus among the Tier 1 personnel within Cedarville’s program.

The Flyers are scheduled to open the season on Tuesday, Dec. 1 against Alcorn State.  Tuesday’s game time at UD Arena is 7 p.m. ET.

