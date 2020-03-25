Still more awards for Flyers’ Toppin, Grant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDTN) – For the first time since the 2003-04 season, the winners of the Oscar Robertson Trophy and Henry Iba Award come from the same school as Dayton sophomore forward Obi Toppin and head coach Anthony Grant headline this season’s individual award winners in voting by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

The University of Dayton captured the nation’s interest early in the season as Toppin, a consensus All-American and one of the country’s top shooters, and Grant guided the Flyers on a 20-game win streak to close the regular season, a school-record 29 wins and the Atlantic 10 Conference title with a school-record 18-0 conference mark.

Dayton had its first winners of the AP’s top awards, joining St. Joseph’s in 2004 (with Jameer Nelson and coach Phil Martelli) as the only programs in the past 40 seasons to claim both in the same year.