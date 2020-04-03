Breaking News
Troy Strawberry Festival canceled due to COVID-19
Closings
There are currently 100 active closings. Click for more details.

Obi Toppin wins 2020 Citizen Naismith Player Of The Year

University of Dayton
Posted: / Updated:
AP Player of the Year Basketball

FILE – In this Feb 1, 2020, file photo, Dayton’s Obi Toppin (1) drives to the basket against St. Louis forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Dayton, Ohio. Toppin was voted the AP men’s college basketball player of the year, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble, File)

ATLANTA (WDTN/University of Dayton Athletics) – University of Dayton basketball phenom Obi Toppin has taken yet another top honor.

Toppin was named the winner of the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy, which is given annually by the Atlanta Tip-Off Club to the top college basketball player in the country. Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu was named the women’s Naismith winner.

“We saw great on-court performances by Obi and Sabrina throughout the regular season, displaying the talent and commitment worthy of the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “While their seasons ended earlier than we all would have hoped, we want to reward the skill and determination they had on the court, honoring them as the Men’s and Women’s Player of the Year winners.”

Toppin is the University of Dayton’s first consensus All-American, having been picked a First Team All-American by The Sporting News, Associated Press, USBWA and NABC.

He has already been selected the College Basketball Player of the Year by the Associated Press, the USBWA, the NABC, The Athletic, USA Today, CBSsports.com, NBC Sports and Rivals. Toppin is also a finalist for the Los Angeles Athletic Club’s John R. Wooden Award, and the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Karl Malone Award.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS