DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – During the UD men’s basketball charity exhibition game against Ohio State on Sunday, former Flyer great Obi Toppin surprised head coach Anthony Grant and his family with a $20k donation to Jay’s Light, the foundation made in memory of Jayda Grant.

The game was part of The Spotlight, a multi-day event to raise awareness for young adult mental health and to benefit a number of charities that work to break the stigma and provide helpful resources.