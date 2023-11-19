DAVIDSON, North Carolina (WDTN) – The 19th-ranked University of Dayton volleyball team claimed the program’s 16th Atlantic 10 Championship title on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Loyola Chicago.

The win earns Dayton the league’s automatic bid into the 2023 NCAA Volleyball Tournament, which will be the program’s 17th appearance in national postseason play.

The Flyers’ win over the Ramblers was Dayton’s 26th-consecutive victory, a new program record for a single-season winning streak.

UD is now 31-2 on the season and 2023 is the Flyers’ fifth 30-win season since the program joined NCAA Division I in 1984, the first since 2016.

Dayton will find out its opponent for the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 26.

The selection show will be broadcast on ESPNU beginning at 6 p.m. The first and second rounds will be hosted at campus sites Nov. 30-Dec. 2.