AMES, Iowa (WDTN) — The University of Dayton women’s basketball team will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Coming off their First Four win over the DePaul Blue Demons, the Lady Flyers stuck around in Iowa to get ready for their next challenge: the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs finished their season with a 20-9 overall record in the Southeastern Conference, but lost in the second round of the SEC tournament to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

This year marked the ninth time the Lady Flyers have made the NCAA Tournament.

Dayton finished the regular season as Atlantic 10 Champions with a 14-1 league mark and the Flyers enter their 15th straight postseason with a 25-5 record on the year.

The UD women’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking 62-56 loss to the University of Massachusetts in the Atlantic 10 Championship, but received a NCAA bid with being invited to the first ever women’s First Four.

Tip-off starts at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.