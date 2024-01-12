PITTBSURGH, Pa. — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team won its 10th straight game and improved to 3-0 in the Atlantic 10 Conference Friday night with a 72-62 win at Duquesne.

DaRon Holmes led the way with 33 points and 12 rebounds. It was his 20th collegiate double-double, and the third this season, all coming in the last seven game.

He made 12 of 18 shots (including three-of-five from beyond the arc) and six of eight free throws.

After the home team cut a Dayton 14-point lead to four halfway through the second half, he scored 14 of the next 16 Flyer points, pushing the lead back out to 14 (61-47 with 4:01 left in the game).

UD is 13-2 overall. Duquesne is 9-6.