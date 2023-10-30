DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated Cedarville 75-40 in their final exhibition game of the preseason Saturday afternoon at UD Arena.

The Flyers were led by junior forward DaRon Holmes II, who posted a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds, along with Kobe Elvis who added 12 points. Javon Bennett had 10 points with 2 steals.

On the offensive end, Dayton had eleven individuals score and 23 points from the bench.

The Flyer defense shined as they held Cedarville to 40 points on 26% shooting overall and just 11% from beyond the arc.

It also marked the first minutes played for freshman walk-on Makai Grant, son of head coach Anthony Grant, who wears his dad’s old number, No. 33.

Like father, like son.



Makai Grant and head coach Anthony Grant after the freshman got his first minutes in a #Flyers uniform in today’s exhibition.



Makai also wearing his father’s number, 33, from when AG played here.



Awesome moment. @WDTN @DaytonMBB pic.twitter.com/0A3l9XNoZA — Joey DeBerardino (@JoeyDeBerardino) October 28, 2023

Alter alum and Cedarville freshman guard Anthony Ruffalo posted five points in the contest as well.

The Flyers will kick off their regular season at home vs. SIUE on Monday, Nov. 6.