DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Former Flyers safety, Trevor Andrews, has been named the University of Dayton’s new head football coach.

According to the University of Dayton’s Vice-President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan, Trevor Andrews is the new head coach of the college’s football team. Sullivan has coached at the collegiate level for 25 years and is a former Flyer safety.

“We are pleased to announce Trevor Andrews as our new football coach,” Sullivan said. “He brings broad knowledge and seasoned football experience to our program. He shares a vision of excellence, on-and-off the field, that meets the standards of Dayton football. He will explore future innovative opportunities for our football program, while valuing and embracing an elite tradition that he was part of as a player.”

Andrews, 47, was a three-year letter-winner at defensive back for the university and during his four years, the Flyers were a combined 37-5 including the undefeated 1996 season.

“The reason I got into coaching was because of my experience at the University of Dayton,” said Andrews. “Dave Whilding, Rick Chamberlin and Mike Kelly showed me the way, and made me want to help other young men have the kind of experience that I had playing college football at UD.”

Over Andrew’s coaching career, he has coached 23 all-conference players, three league defensive players of the year and six NFL players.

“I’m humbled to be the Dayton football coach, a bit overwhelmed it’s actually happening, and very excited to get started,” Andrews said.