DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Javon Bennett had a career night, five Flyers posted double digits and the University of Dayton men’s basketball team cruised to a 91-67 victory over Oakland for their sixth consecutive win on Wednesday night.

Bennett posted 19 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds, all season-highs for the sophomore transfer guard. He also shot 5 of 8 from three-point land.

Koby Brea matched Bennett’s three-point shooting with 5 of 8 triples made for 17 points. Kobe Elvis added 14, Nate Santos had 13 and DaRon Holmes II posted 10 points on the night.

The Flyers also allowed a season-low of only 2 turnovers.

Dayton improves to 9-2 overall on the season and will enjoy a 10-day break over Christmas before hosting Longwood next Saturday, Dec. 30 at UD Arena at 2 p.m.

The Flyers will then open Atlantic 10 play on the road at Davidson on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.