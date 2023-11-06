DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After a close first half the University of Dayton men’s basketball team pulled away in the second half on the way to their first win of the year on Monday night, defeating SIUE at home in the season opener 63-47.

The Flyers were led by strong showings from DaRon Holmes II who was the team’s top scorer with 19 points, Nate Santos who tallied an impressive 14 rebounds, and Kobe Elvis who provided nine points and five assists en route to the victory.

Santos was not the only new Flyer to impress in his debut. Guards Javon Bennet and Encoch Cheeks had strong showings while filling in for Malachi Smith who left the game with an injury in the first half.

Additionally, Isaac Jack went three-for-three from the field, giving him six points in just eight minutes off the bench.

The Flyers will travel to Evanston, Ill. on Friday, November 10 to face Northwestern at 8:30 p.m.