DALLAS (AP) — Koby Brea’s 22 points helped Dayton defeat SMU 65-63 on Wednesday night.

Brea added six rebounds for the Flyers (5-2).

Daron Holmes scored 20 points while going 6 of 10 and 7 of 9 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds, six assists, and three blocks.

Enoch Cheeks was 3 of 7 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points, while adding seven rebounds.