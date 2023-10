DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing 20-0 the University of Dayton football team saw its late rally come up just short in the final seconds, falling 20-14 to defending PFL champion St. Thomas at Welcome Stadium on Saturday.

The loss is the second in conference play for the Flyers (0-2) and the first home defeat since 2021.

Dayton drops to 2-3 overall on the season and will look to snap its two-game losing skid next Saturday on the road against Morehead State at 1 p.m.